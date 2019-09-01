Don’t Rain On My Porchetta

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY– Even with the threat of rain in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, Courthouse Square was still filled with people ready to gorge on some Italian grub.

Festival-goers from Scranton and beyond piled in for the porchetta, pizza, pasta, and more, many of them conscious of the fact that the sky might open up during the festivities.

Lenore Spinelli, one of those attendees, has been coming to La Festa for years. She says that La Festa reminds her of her mother, and, of course, of her Italian heritage.

“Oh my gosh,” Spinelli told Eyewitness News, “Rain or shine, nothing could keep us away!”

Monday is the last day of La Festa. Events begin at 11 AM, and end at 8 PM.