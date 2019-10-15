Donations needed to help abandoned cats found in the Poconos

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than two dozen cats were found dumped in the woods near Tannersville over the weekend. Now those rescued kitties need your help.

Awsom Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg is caring for five of the cats who have fleas and infections. Others were put into foster homes and rescues.

The cats were discovered near a culdesac in Jackson Township with two bags of food cut open. Volunteers rescued as many cats as they could find, but many are in need of medical care… which can be costly.

Awsom and other caretakers are looking for kitty litter, food and cleaning supplies to help care for the cats. If you would like to help, you can either drop donations off at the shelter or contribute to a GoFundMe campaign.