DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Families in Lackawanna County will be receiving much-needed clothing and gift cards thanks to donations from local businesses with help from area police departments.

The Olyphant and Dickson City Police Departments help organize the collection of recent donations for residents in need.

The donated items including winter coats, clothing, and gift cards to local supermarkets.

Scranton Toyota and Valley Truck Center also contributed the items that were collected Friday for distribution to the families.

“I’ve been fortunate to be at the civic center for 20 years and more and more families are in need so this is just so important that these folks are reaching out and helping each other bring the community together and make sure our kids and families are taken care of,” explained Kayla Sweeney the director of Dickson City Civic Center.

“Turnout has been fantastic I mean over $5000 in donations were able to get for 45 families, different coats and outfits and then we’re able to give 13 families hundred-dollar gift cards for the grocery store so it’s really nice,” added Jeffrey Kovaleski from Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Dickson City.

The families receiving the donated items are members of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish, the Dickson City Civic Center, and Throop Civic Center.