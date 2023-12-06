POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A huge donation was made Wednesday to help local families put food on the table. The Weis Market in Pocono Township gave $60,000 to the CEO Weinberg Food Bank Wednesday.

It’s part of their 16th annual Fight Hunger campaign.

In total, Weis is giving $1 million to their market area, which spans seven states, helping fight food insecurity.

“It’s really important to us to be able to give back to the communities where we live and work, and being able to make a donation and help those who are facing food insecurity is really important to us as a local food retailer,” said Weis Markets Community Relations Manager Jaime Lauver.

Wednesday’s donation was made on behalf of weis customers who gave to the Fight Hunger campaign, it is also part of their corporate donation.