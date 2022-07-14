WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Committee received a generous donation Thursday.

The ‘Colleen Shea Children’s Foundation’ presented a check for the committee’s projects on Thursday. The foundation’s namesake died in a crash in 2001 and its mission is to raise money to benefit charitable organizations that are dedicated to researching and treating childhood diseases.

And the chairperson for the foundation says the special needs playground project aligns with their mission perfectly.

“This clearly is an unbelievable project that’s going to reach so many children that need to have somewhere to go to enjoy themselves and be able to do things that will help with their disabilities,” said Patti Prociak, the Chairperson of Colleen Shea Children’s Foundation

Along with the Colleen Shea Children’s Foundation, Lizzie Breznay and her family donated $14K raised during her footlong fundraiser.