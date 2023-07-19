EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Donate your single-use coffee pods in honor of National Pennsylvania Day.

Scranton Tomorrow’s Safe, Clean & Green Team will be collecting single-use coffee pods as part of its recycling program.

You can drop them off at Scranton Tomorrow Headquarters, 307 Linden Street, Downtown Scranton. They will be collecting the coffee pods from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

Scranton Tomorrow’s Safe, Clean, & Design Team says even if you put your coffee pods in the recycling bin, they are not being recycled. Coffee pods can only be recycled if they are fully deconstructed.

This is why they will be sending all the pods to a specialized recycling facility.