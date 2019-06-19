Domino’s using unmanned vehicle for deliveries

(WBRE/WYOU) – Domino’s is teaming up with robotics company Nuro to use an unmanned vehicle to deliver pizza.

Nuro’s driverless vehicle, called the R-2, can deliver everything from food to dry cleaning. The pilot program is expected to roll out later this year in the Houston area.

Customers who place their orders online can track the vehicle via the Domino’s app and retrieve their pizza with a unique pin code that unlocks the compartment. Domino’s says the unmanned vehicles could be an additional delivery option during peak ordering times.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.