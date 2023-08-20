HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual festival returned Sunday to celebrate a strong connection between a community in Luzerne County with the Caribbean.

The Dominican Parade and Festival has been happening for years now in Hazleton.

It showcases the culture and the people of the Dominican Republic.

Colorful costumes, lively traditional music, and ethnic food helped make for a good time.

Organizers say the festival serves as a key way to bring the community together.

“We believe that one hand can wash the other hand and together we can wash the face of this community. This is the opportunity to work for both hands together and wash the face of this community,” says Victor Perez the President of the Dominican House

Sunday’s festival comes as Dominican House on East Broad Street celebrates its 18th Anniversary as an organization in Hazleton.