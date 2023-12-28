WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season may seem like a joyous time, but it can also trigger negative emotions, unsafe situations, and isolation for victims of crime.

But it’s important to note that there are resources available across the state and right here in our area for those needing help.

Domestic violence doesn’t take a holiday and research shows that violence and abuse rates can go up during times of tension and stress, especially during the holiday season.

“Women who are in that situation, unfortunately, turn around and double down on trying to stay and go through it because they don’t want to disrupt the holidays for their kids or the family,” said Crystal Kotlowski, Nepa Senior Director, Volunteers of America PA.

The doors are open at Ruth’s Place Women’s Shelter, a program of Volunteers of America.

24 hours a day, seven days a week, it provides emergency shelter and case management for women experiencing homelessness for any and all reasons.

“That includes verbal abuse, financial abuse, emotional abuse, different things that technically don’t fall under the physical abuse umbrella, but still are a real issue and something that they need to escape from,” Kotlowski added.

Kotlowski says the shelter is full, even after increasing bed capacity during the cold winter months.

“We are trying to free up those beds by rehousing women so that we can continue to serve more and more,” Kotlowski continued.

In addition to local victim service providers, a variety of resources are available for victims of crime or their family members in Pennsylvania.

You can learn more on The Volunteers of America website, the National Domestic Violence Hotline website, and Find Your Local Domestic Violence Program’s website.