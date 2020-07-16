Domestic and sexual abuse calls to the Women’s Resource Center increasing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) During the pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of domestic and sexual abuse calls.

The Women’s Resource Center in Scranton has seen a spike, which means there could be more adults looking for an escape.

Peg Ruddy, executive director of the Women’s Resource Center, says, “The good news is that, I believe that survivors of domestic and sexual violence are now are able to get away moreso because of the restrictions you know have lessened.”

Ruddy says in March, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with stay at home orders, victims were at home with their abusers more often. Which meant less calls for help to the Women’s Resource Center in Scranton.

“Now since individuals have been able to return to work and been able to, you know be freer about moving around the community we have seen a definite increase in survivors reaching out.”

The center is now receiving 100 calls per week, up from about a dozen over the past few months.

Amy Everetts, director of development at the Women’s Resource Center, says, “You are not alone and we are here to help.”

She says the spike shows there’s more adults who may need their help in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties.

“We will help. We will get you the resources you need to live a life free of violence. We offer everything from crisis counseling, to free legal services, safe housing.”

Everetts says one in four women and one in seven men are victims of domestic and sexual violence.

If you are being abused or in need of someone to talk to, call the hotline number at 1-800-257-5765.