SHENANDOAH, SCHUKYILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-alarm fire in Schuylkill County leaves a business badly damaged.

According to a Schuylkill County Communications Center Supervisor, multiple fire crews arrived at the Gold Star Plaza in Shenandoah around 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon for a Dollar General fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the building is deemed to be a total loss, officials say.

There are no injuries reported at this time, according to a Schuylkill County Communications Center Supervisor.

