Dollar General gives senior citizens an hour ahead of opening to shop

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Starting Tuesday, Dollar General has encouraged stores to allow the first hour to be for senior citizen shopping.

“You can beat the crazies. That’s number one. And the rest is beautiful,” said Frank Albano, a shopper from Scranton.



On Monday, Dollar General posted on its website that they were encouraging their stores to allow the first hour of shopping be solely for senior citizens—some of the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Some shoppers we spoke with feel for the customers who haven’t been able to get what they need.



“There’s no reason to hoard stuff. The grocery stores have plenty and they can restock. And I guess you can say they’re taking away from other people,” stated Robert Walker, a shopper from Lake Winola.



The store chain also announced to its customers that they will be closing their doors an hour early to allow staff to clean properly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



“There’s other places doing the cleaning and stuff. And I think that would have a lot to do with keeping the place sanitary. If they’re closing an hour early, so be it,” Walker told Eyewitness News.



Shoppers tell us they’re not panicking.



“Just try to be careful, be careful where you go, who you’re around and protect yourself,” said Albano.



“There’s no reason for everyone to be as panicked as everybody is. You know?” Walker explained.



Dollar General on Keyser Avenue in Scranton is typically open until 10 p.m. Tuesday they’ll be closing at 9p.m. They also have placed a 3-item limit on paper products, wipes, and sanitizers.