JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that Dollar General has been exposing workers to dangerous safety hazards.

The U.S. Department of Labor stated a Dollar General in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County, was exposing their workers to many safety hazards such as blocked emergency exits and electric panels.

The press release mentions the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) inspected the Jersey Shore Dollar General and found it had similar violations to other stores nationwide.

OSHA states a citation was issued to the Jersey Shore Dollar General with about $245,544 in proposed penalties.

“Exposing employees to these hazards can be dangerous, especially in an emergency,” said OSHA Area Director Mary Reynolds in Wilkes-Barre.

Jersey Shore is one of the many 180 nationwide investigations that showed they were jeopardizing worker safety, as stated in the press release.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Dollar General Corp. has been fined over $15 million for workplace safety violations since 2017.

“Dollar General Corp. has a substantial history of the same violations and hazards found at stores all around the U.S. They must end their repeated failures to correct these violations before an emergency turns tragic,” continued Reynolds.

Officials say Dollar General has 15 business days from the receipt of its citations and penalties to comply with or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.