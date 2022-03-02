Dollar General employee accused of stealing cash for rent money

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Dollar General employee was arrested on Monday after being accused of stealing cash from the store.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at the Dollar General Store, located at 348 East Chestnut Street, for a call of a theft.

Once on scene, police say they spoke with Loss Prevention Officer, Rob Rabinowitz, who told officers, on Thursday, February 17, Store Manager, Peggi Reynolds was supposed to take a bag of money containing $3,141.92 to the bank to deposit.

Rabinowitz told police, a few days later the corporate office contacted him and told him there had been no deposit dropped off that night.

Rabinowitz relayed to officers, he then confronted Peggi Reynolds about the missing cash and she admitted to taking the money because she was behind on her bills.

Police say, after speaking with Rabinowitz, they spoke with Reynolds, who admitted to officers that she stole the money because she was behind on paying her bills.

Reynolds was arraigned in front of MDJ Mensch and is being charged with a felony count of theft by unlawful taking.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at 3:15 p.m.