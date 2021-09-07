DOH to distribute free KI tablets for residents near active nuclear power plants

BERWICK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Health will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to those who are living or working near the state’s four active nuclear power plants.

On September 9, residents living or working within a 10-mile radius of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station can pick up potassium and iodide pills.

The PA DOH says that these potassium iodide pills help protect the thyroid gland from harmful radioactive iodine in the event of a nuclear emergency.

It’s important to remember potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed to do so by state health officials or the governor, and it is not a substitute for evacuation in the case of a radiological emergency at one of Pennsylvania’s nuclear facilities. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam

It is safe for most people to take it, including pregnant women and children, however anyone who is unsure if they are allowed to take it, should speak to a medical professional.

The KI tablets can be picked up on Thursday at the following locations:

Susquehanna Steam Electric Station – Sept. 9 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Luzerne County Community College – Public Safety Center, 1333 South Prospect St. Nanticoke

Butler Township Community Center (Gym), 411 West Butler Drive, Drums

Salvation Army Community Corps Building, 320 W. 2nd St. Berwick

Additional information on KI tablets and nuclear power plant safety can be found on the Department of Health’s website at health.pa.gov.