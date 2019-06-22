Dogs at work make workplace better

It was Take Your Dog To Work Day.

A vast majority of pet parents believe having dogs in the workplace boost company culture and morale according to a new survey from Wellness Natural pet food.

75 percent of employees say pets help reduce stressful situations and 59 percent say they would actually get to know their colleagues better if there were pets in the office.

Nearly half of dog owners say that pet perks are important when considering a job offer. However, only a small percentage of companies allow pets. Among the most pet-friendly companies…Amazon.

As many as 6,000 dogs in the Seattle-based headquarters come to work each day.

