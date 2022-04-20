HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the hunt for the owners of two dogs that investigators say attacked a dog and its owner in Hanover Township.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, investigators are looking to identify the owner of the two dogs pictured below.

Hanover Township Police Department

Hanover Township Police Department

Police say they were seen running on Lyndwood Avenue in Hanover Township when the two attacked another dog and its owner.

The dogs are currently in the Luzerne County SPCA.

Anyone with information on the identity of the owner is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254 or on the Hanover Township Police’s Facebook.