DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Brisket is getting a second chance at Blue Chip Farm Animal refuge in Dallas.

Witnesses who brought him there saw the young pitbull mix get dumped from a moving car on Mountain Top Thursday evening.

While the affectionate dog didn’t sustain any noticeable injuries the shelter tells eyewitness news he has visible signs of neglect. Including horribly cropped ears and apparent fear of men.

“Best case scenario for Brisket is that we catch who did this, they can be prosecuted, and then he can be adopted out to a home that actually loves him,” Emma Ripka, Manager, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

The shelter tells us Wright Township police are investigating the case.

Reporter Madonna Mantione will tell us more about Briskey coming up on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.