HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were dispatched on Monday for a call of a dog on a roof.



Courtesy: Hazleton Fire Department

According to the Hazleton Fire Department, they were dispatched to Laurel Street for a call of a dog on the roof.

Crews say as they arrived on scene they found a ‘big dog’ on the roof. Investigators say the dog comes and goes as he pleases.