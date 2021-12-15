Dog sicced on State Police performing welfare check in Union County

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a dog was sicced on them as they were performing a welfare check in Union County.

On Monday around 6:00 in the evening, police responded to a home in White Deer Township to perform a welfare check on a nine-year-old. Upon arrival, troopers say they found a female assault victim with serious injuries.

According to troopers, 56-year-old Jerry Proffitt strangled the victim and struck her in the head. Troopers say that as they tried to approach Proffitt he released an aggressive dog and said “sick ’em, go get ’em.”

Proffitt ran towards troopers with the dog but he was subdued and taken into custody.

Police say Proffitt kicked an EMT in the head while he was being evaluated.

Proffitt is facing numerous charges related to the assault. He is being held in the Union County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.