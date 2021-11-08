Dog shot in Lower Augusta Township, police looking for culprit

LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers are looking for the public’s help in identifying someone who shot a dog in Lower Augusta Township last Friday.

Police say they were contacted by a resident who told them around 10:45 a.m., they let their dogs outside of their residence. Shortly after, they heard two shots fired and found one dog with gunshot wounds.

According to police, a female pitbull was shot once in the head and once in the hind leg.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call PSP Stonington at 570-286-5601.