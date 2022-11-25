WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County.

According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre.

Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a towel, then put in a garbage bag, wrapped in tape, and placed near the creek.

Image courtesy of Humane Society Police Officer Vickie VanGorder

VanGorder tells Eyewitness News a nearby business may have a surveillance camera facing the area the remains were found.

Officials said they are waiting on a veterinarian to come in to perform the cause of death. The dog was identified as an older female possibly mixed with a chihuahua.

“Anyone who can help us with any leads can contact me directly at 570-825-4111 x 112,” VanGorder told Eyewitness News.

The SPCA said it may not be a case of animal cruelty, they said the owner may not have had the funds to cremate the dog. If that is the case, the SPCA asked the owner of the dog to call VanGorder at her extension.

This incident is being investigated by the SPCA and Wilkes-Barre City Police.