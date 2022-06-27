COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews in Lycoming County saved a dog after a crash left it trapped in a vehicle down an embankment.

According to Captail O’Brien of the Trout Run Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched Sunday to a report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.

O’Brien tells Eyewitness News the driver swerved to avoid debris in the road, causing the car to lose control and fall down the embankment.

Once crews arrived on the scene, the driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle and firefighters assisted him up the embankment.

While the driver was safe, however, O’Brien said that 11-year-old Liz, a Border Collie mix, was still trapped inside the vehicle’s back seat.

Firefighter Owen Sampsell was able to rescue Liz from the car and up the embankment.

The driver was transported to UMPC Williamsport and Liz went to Trout Run Fire Department until the driver was released from the hospital.