TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police search for owners who they say left a dog tied to a post at the Crossings Outlets.

The Pocono Township Police Department was called to the report of a dog found tied to a post at the Tannserville Crossing Outlets, without a collar on.

Pocono Township Police Department

Police are asking for any information regarding the dog and its owners to call 570-992-9911 and ask to speak with a Pocono Township Officer.