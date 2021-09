KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Kidder Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog who was abandoned.

On Friday police were called to the State Games Lands parking lot on State Route 90 for reports of a dog tied to a sign.

Police located the dog in the area described, without any food or water.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner should call the Kidder Township Police Department at 570-722-0192.