Dog chases car after being abandoned in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for information to locate a person suspected of abandoning a dog in Kingston Thursday night.

According to police, the dog was left on Church Street around 10:10 p.m.

Witnesses say the dog was running after the car that dropped it off while it was driving away.

The make of the vehicle was not available but it appeared to be a male who dropped the dog off. It was last seen driving east on Church Street.

The dog is a brown and white male boxer, not microchipped and unneutered.

“We are asking residents to please check their cameras for any video footage that may have been captured,” Kingston police wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 570-288-3674 ext 405. All information received is confidential.