HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for the owner of a dog that was abandoned in a cage near Concrete City.

Officials said a passing driver found the dog locked in a cage on Friday on the side of Front Street in Warrior Run.

Police ask anyone with information in regards to the dog’s owner to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at (570)825-1254.