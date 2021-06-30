Doctors: Mask mandate might be over, but the pandemic is not

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Pennsylvania’s mask mandate, the state’s last mitigation effort, was lifted Monday, but doctors are saying we’re not in the clear just yet.

We can eat at restaurants indoors, don’t have to wear a mask in most places, or even social distance. These lifted restrictions have many citizens like Daniel Mowrey thinking the dangers of COVID-19 are over.

“I think it’s time. We need to get on with our lives. It’s going to get worse before it gets better I guess.”

According to the CDC, 60% of adults in the commonwealth are fully vaccinated.

The question remains, is the pandemic over? Dr. Natasha Wu at Geisinger says not to let our guards down.

“It would be foolish to think covid is over at this time, especially for our non-vaccinated patients. COVID-19 is still certainly very infectious associated with long-term risks like the lost sense of smell and taste. It can certainly still send you to the hospital, ICU.”

Doctors like Geisinger’s Anja Landis agree, the best way to continue fighting COVID-19, is for everyone to get vaccinated.

“The virus wants to survive. It wants to pass itself on to its next generation of viral children and the only way to do that is with human hosts. So the fewer humans hosts we have, the less platlettes for this virus to continue to breathe and change and become more aggressive.”

Health professionals are continuing to urge everyone to get the vaccine.