SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular restaurant in Scranton became a beacon of hope in memory of a talented young doctor.

Cooper’s Seafood House hosted the 10th Annual Doctor Jen’s Hope Memorial Block Party. The event is held each year in memory of Doctor Jen Sidari.

The 26-year-old West Pittston native was poised to begin her medical residency at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville in 2013 when she passed away.

The Memorial Block Party raises money each year for local charities that support women and children in northeastern PA.

“Our slogan is hope is contagious, and the momentum builds every year. So it’s just humbling to be able to give back and just to see the overwhelming support of the community and we’re just so blessed to be able to be a small part in helping our local people,” said Peter Sindari, the brother of Doctor Jen Sindari.

Funds raised this year went to organizations in our area that help people with heart disease.