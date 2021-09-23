Doctor faces 240 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegal pill distribution charges

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A doctor charged with running a pill mill in Northumberland County that is said to have caused the deaths of five patients pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.

Back in 2017, U.S. Attorney David Freed told Eyewitness News that Dr. Raymond Kraynak prescribed nearly three-million units of Oxycodone, Oxycontin, Fentanyl and other drugs to more than 2,800 patients at his Mount Carmel and Shamokin offices between January 2016 and last July.

Kraynak pleaded guilty to a 12 count indictment Thursday morning. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release.

In total, Kraynak faces up to 240 years in prison and $12 million in fines.