Do a kind action on National Random Act of Kindness Day

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday is National Random Acts of Kindness Day and a community in Lackawanna County is demonstrating just what that means.

“My wife always makes me nice things. The other day, she made me homemade brownies for valentine’s day so that was nice. That’s my favorite so that was very nice. She’s always making nice meals for me,” stated Neil Giacometti.

“I recently went to Africa to do a community project. I volunteered to teach dermatology in Africa, Uganda. So, that was my random act of kindness,” explained Michael Bermudez.

“I helped a homeless guy. He was so grateful. He went to work with clean clothes, I washed all of his stuff from the tent. We have to help each other. That’s what it’s about,” said Angela Rodriguiz.

“My wife is always helping somebody, at work, around. There was a homeless guy we’ll go to Turkey Hill and I’ll buy him coffee in the morning, she’ll get him pizza. Every Christmas we buy him a Turkey Hill gift card so he can get his coffee in the morning in the wintertime. Every year for 6 years,” explained Richard and Heather Mayville.

Doing something nice for someone else. Something our community is great at. The people we spoke with say our world would be a better place if everyone was just a little kinder.