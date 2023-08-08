LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced the closure of Beltzville Lake Beach.

DCNR said they have closed the beach to swimming at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County which was effective August 8.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources notes the beach will remain closed as a precaution until acceptable water sample test results have been taken.

DCNR says for additional information contact the park office at 610-377-0045. For more information about Pennsylvania’s State Parks, visit the DCNR website.