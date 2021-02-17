DNA results confirm human remains that of Richard Walski

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis and Pennsylvania State Police have released that the identity of the remains, found in Luzerne County in December, were that of Richard Walski.

An arrest warrant was issued for Richard Walski on December 7, 2020, for the murder of

his wife, Patricia Walski.

On December 12, police received tips of human remains found in the woods along the Susquehanna River in Newport Township.

According to the press release, the charges cannot be pursued further and the matter is considered closed.