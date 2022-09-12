WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two doctors in Lycoming County came to the United States and followed their dreams of studying medicine and helping others.

Both say representation matters, and it’s important to celebrate diversity, especially in the medical field.

Two UPMC physicians are bringing diversity to the medical field in Williamsport. Dr. Olufunke Oladejo, a pediatrician at their Susquehanna location, began her medical career in her native country, Nigeria.

“I came to the U.S. for a public health degree, but then I also just wanted to go back to practicing pediatrics,” said Dr. Olufunke Oladejo, Pediatric Physician at UPMC Susquehanna Health.

Originally from Saudi Arabia and of Sudanese heritage, Dr. Mohamed Osman came to the U.S. at just 2-years-old. He’s a board-certified anesthesiologist and practices pain medicine with UPMC in Williamsport.

His father is also a doctor but Osman says that’s not what inspired him to study medicine.

“It was actually because of my guidance counselor at my third school, who introduced me to a program that was an accelerated medical program. Straight out of high school you can get into medical school,” Dr. Mohamed Osman, Pain Medicine at UPMC Williamsport, Divine Providence Campus.

From there he completed medical school and has been with UPMC for 3 years. As immigrants and minorities in healthcare, they’ve had challenges along the way.

“Really, I don’t blame them. If you have never been treated by a black doctor before and you are seeing one for the first time, you may start to doubt. Like ‘oh is this person going to provide the best care for me?’,” explained Dr. Oladejo.

Representation matters and they encourage other people of color to pursue their dreams.

“Don’t stop, be persistent, and grind. You know nothing comes easy,” Dr. Osman added.

“Do your best and people will see the substance in you and they will learn to appreciate it,” Dr. Oladejo stated.