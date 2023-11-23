TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews from several counties are searching a lake for a man who went missing in a river on Thanksgiving.

911 officials say first responders were called to the 100 block of Beaver Dam Road just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon following the report of a person missing in the water.

Two children were reportedly evacuated and one man is unaccounted for as of 4:10 p.m., officials told 28/22 News.

The Monroe County Communications Center said an air medical unit was called to the scene but was later canceled.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.