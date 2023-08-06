TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say dive crews from two counties are searching for a missing swimmer at Beltzville State Park.

Details are limited at this time, but first responder officials say crews from two counties began searching for a male swimmer that reportedly went under the water and never came up at 3:45 p.m.

There wasn’t a confirmed age on the swimmer, but the communications center said they received calls reporting the male to be eight to 13 years old.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have more on this as more information is made available.