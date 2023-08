COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials state five dive teams are searching a lake in Monroe County for a missing man.

According to Monroe County Communcation Center dive teams in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wayne, Pike and Monroe County were called to Dresser Lake for reports of a man in the water.

Officals note this happened around 12:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.