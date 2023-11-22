SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scott Township Dive Rescue Team is giving thanks Wednesday for a new place to call home.

The doors opened at their new facility in Scott Township which will serve as their home base of operations.

Previously, the team’s equipment was stored at the firehouse and various other locations around the region. They say that it’s a much-needed addition to their expanding team.

“We have a fairly large dive team right now. We have 55 members with 25 divers and we do approximately 25 responses per year, there’s not a lot of dive teams around, let’s put it this way,” said President of the Dive Rescue Specialists Bill White.

“Today we are here to celebrate the grant we were able to get for the gentleman and woman and we are very proud to do it sometimes you don’t need them until you’re in a crisis,” said Representative Bridget Kosierowski.

The dive and rescue team are responsible for swift water emergencies, flooding, and evidence recovery.

They received two separate grants totaling 250,000.