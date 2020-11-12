DISTURBING VIDEO WARNING: Luzerne County man sentenced on horse abuse charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man convicted on horse abuse charges was sentenced Thursday. We need to warn you, some of the images in this video may be disturbing.

Christian Deleur was found guilty for two felony charges and several misdemeanor and summary offenses, all for his treatment to a horse.

“There is a score for gauging the condition of a horse and this horse was a two to two-and-a-half which means very close to being in danger of losing its life,” said Prosecution Attorney Gary Taroli.

Deleur was sentenced to 24 months of probation and three months of house arrest. He also will no longer be able to posses, supervise or own large animals. His lawyer says he thinks it was a fair outcome.

“He’s going to be taking care of animals. The charges were that he was not properly taking care of animals. He’s released so he could work with animals. It’s extremely fair,” said Deleur’s defense attorney Michael Kospelaba.

As for the horse, Dutchess, she received much better care after being seized from Deleur.

“She had to be put on a special diet, you have to feed them 10, 12, 14 times a day in small amounts,” said Taroli.

“She’s doing wonderful,” said Vickie Vangorder, an SPCA police officer.

They say Dutchess is being adopted by a loving family to take proper care of her. And for everyone like Christian Deleur, you might want to think twice before mistreating an animal.

“If you abuse an animal in Luzerne County, you’re going to be prosecuted. You don’t want to have that on your record,” said Taroli.

An appeal could still be filed.