TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mental health issues can begin very early in someone’s life. Riverside School District is acknowledging that by placing a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) in each of its three school buildings.

Even students as young as kindergarten age are able to use the service of an LPC to help determine if they need a specific level of care.

Student health concerns cut across all communities in and beyond NEPA. Eyewitness News will take a closer look at a joint reporting project with Times Leader called “Invisible Battles” beginning Friday evening on Eyewitness News.