District Judge Dan O’Donnell cited with harassment

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) On Friday, State Police filed a summary citation of harassment against District Judge Dan O’Donnell from Butler Township, Luzerne County. It involves an alleged incident that happened in June 2019.

According to the citation, The 51-year-old O’Donnell allegedly shoved an 80-year-old man during a verbal argument at a home on Old Turnpike Road.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael Vough tells Eyewitness News all of O’Donnell’s criminal cases will be transferred to the office of District Judge Joe Zola in Hazleton.

O’Donnell can still preside over civil cases. Judge Vough says he has sent a request to The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, which oversees the State’s Court system, to bring in a district judge from out of the area to preside over O’Donnell’s citation case.

If found guilty, the maximum penalty is up to 90 days in jail and a $300 fine.