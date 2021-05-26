District court evacuated, man arrested after terroristic threats

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Freeland man has been arrested after cops say he threatened to “shoot up” a district judge’s office, causing the office to evacuate on Tuesday.

According to the police affidavit, officers received reports of a threatening phone call made by 47-year-old Deathrice Gray. He allegedly made threats to “shoot up O’Donnell’s office”, claiming he was awarded money but never received it.

Police say they responded to the office of Magisterial District Judge O’Donnell in Luzerne County where employees told them they were familiar with Gray. Police paperwork states that the judge had presided over a recent case in which Gray was awarded $3,665.45.

The threat was seen as credible by employees of the office and they evacuated. The district court was closed for the day and an arrest warrant was issued.

Gray was arrested after officers saw him driving on North Hunter Highway. He was arraigned on the felony charge of making terroristic threats and denied bail. A preliminary hearing is set for later this month.