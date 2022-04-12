EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With the warm weather vastly approaching and spring break around the corner, the Wyoming Valley District Attorney (D.A.) warns students and adults alike of the dangers fentanyl possesses.

Wyoming Valley District Attorney Joe Peters wishes to remind everyone that any drug obtained illegally may be laced with fentanyl.

According to a press release from the D.A., the dangers of fentanyl have swept across the nation, as last month five cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl.

The D.E.A. estimates that one kilogram of fentanyl (2.2lbs) has the potential to kill 500,000 people and is responsible for the 55 percent increase in synthetic opioid overdose deaths, the press release reads.

“Whether it’s heroin or cocaine or methamphetamine or marijuana, each could contain small amounts of fentanyl, just a few grains of which could cause immediate death. We are losing young people and citizens from all demographics alike, who don’t intend to overdose, but die because they were unaware that the drugs they ingested contained fentanyl.” District Attorney Peters

D.A. Peters further warned of drug traffickers who disguise the drug to look like real pharmaceuticals.

“Particularly insidious are the drug traffickers who produce pills which look like legitimate pharmaceuticals but also contain deadly fentanyl. A pill may look legitimate, but don’t be fooled, that pill could be the last pill you will ever take,” D.A. Peters explained.

The D.A. says he sends this warning to remind everyone awareness can save lives.