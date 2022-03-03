Dispute continues between Monroe County and volunteer fire companies

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A heated dispute continues between a Monroe County Township and it’s fire companies. The Tobyhanna Township Board of Supervisors drafted a new fire ordinance that gives them absolute control over the volunteer fire companies, but supervisors say it’s nothing personal.

The Tobyhanna Township Board of Supervisors released a statement on Thursday, saying their proposed fire ordinance, “Reflects the second-class township code in almost all respects. Despite arguments to the contrary, there is nothing personal about this ordinance. It is merely a vehicle for the township to insist upon financial responsibility for taxpayer monies.”

The statement comes after the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company spoke out against the new ordinance which essentially gives the five township supervisors absolute power over the company.

The township asked for input and Wednesday night, firefighters gathered to discuss their concerns.

That seems to be the big key, it’s the control factor,” said Assistant Fire Cheif Ed Tutrone.

The ordinance states that if the board of supervisors believes ‘for any reason,’ a fire company is not performing effectively, supervisors have the power to appoint their own fireboard.

That board would have total authority over the fire company, including electing fire chiefs and assistant chiefs and removing or appointing any fire company officers. The ordinance also gives the board of supervisors total control of fire company expenditures. Supervisors can decide at their discretion whether or not to release monies from the fire tax ordinance that residents voted for, to the fire companies.

All of the equipment and trucks purchased by the fire company would then be owned by the township. The township’s statement says, “While the Township Volunteer Fire Companies are administratively and corporately distinct from the township, their financial foundation is overwhelmingly based upon tax revenue from the taxpayers of the township.”

Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company President Ed Tutrone says the township only covers a small fraction of the costs.

“There’s probably 5-6 million dollars worth of just trucks, that’s not the equipment on them, that was not only paid with taxpayer money, it was also paid with donations. It was also paid, Coolbaugh Township gives us money. A lot of different places that money comes from. So for them to say they want control of that if they ‘believe we are delinquent,’ that we are not in favor of, I mean you heard that in the room,” expressed Tutrone.

This ordinance would mean the volunteer fire companies can no longer assist on any calls outside the township.

The township is having a public meeting about this ordinance Monday evening.