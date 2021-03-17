Disneyland announces official reopening date

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 19: Pedestrians walk near the entrance to Disneyland Resort on February 19, 2009 in Anaheim, California. With the worsening economy, declining attendance and reduced operating income, the Walt Disney Company announced that it plans to restructure its domestic theme-park operations, which will result in the layoff an unspecified number of employees in the coming weeks. Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will reportedly be consolidated into a single unit headed by Worldwide Operations President Al Weiss. Attendance at Disney theme parks in the US dropped 5 percent in the last quarter of 2008 compared to the previous year and in January, Disney offered buyout packages to 600 US executives. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Disneyland theme parks are officially reopening on April 30, 2021, the company announced Wednesday.

They will admit visitors to Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park at a limited capacity.

“In the days leading up to the public opening on April 30, Disneyland Resort will invite cast members and members of the local community to be the first theme park guests after more than a year of closure. A Touch of Disney, the limited-time ticketed experience which has sold out, will go on as planned from March 18 through April 19,” Disneyland said.

There will be a new reservation system, requiring advance ticket purchasing.

To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up.

Park visits are also limited to just California residents at this time.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa plans to reopen on April 29, with limited capacity. Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will plan to reopen May 2. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date, the company said.