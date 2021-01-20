Disney Plus adding all 5 seasons of ‘The Muppet Show’ starting February 19

398302 01: Kermit the Frog speaks during the 25th Anniversary of The Muppet Show at The Palace December 9, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

It’s time to play the music

It’s time to light the lights…

The Muppet Show is coming to Disney Plus!

The half-hour variety show created by Jim Henson ran from 1976 to 1981. All five seasons will be available on Feb. 19—with seasons four and five available on streaming for the first time, according to Variety.

The show featured Muppets staples like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Sam the Eagle—and their heckling nemeses, Statler and Waldorf. Kermit served as showrunner and host, while Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem (plus Animal!) held things down as the house band.

*plays music*

*lights lights*

*announces that all five seasons of The Muppet Show are coming to #DisneyPlus*



Start streaming the classic series from @TheMuppets on February 19.

The show featured big-time guest stars over the years ranging from Steve Martin and Elton John to Carol Burnett, Johnny Cash, Bob Hope, Diana Ross, Mark Hamill and many more.

Disney acquired the Muppets in 2004. Muppet-centric content plays well with Disney Plus, which is geared toward families and kids.

After its initial run, The Muppet Show appeared in reruns on TV and cable during the ‘80s and ‘90s. The first three seasons received home releases on DVD while plans for seasons four and five never materialized. That makes the Disney Plus version the most complete home presentation available.