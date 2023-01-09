WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Starting this Thursday Disney on Ice Presents Let’s Celebrate will skate into the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
According to a press release from the arena, this show will feature over 50 Disney characters including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Anna and Elsa, Olaf and, of course, Mickey and friends!
Join the characters as they display 14 classic and modern stories, with high-energy choreography from well-known songs like “Let it Go!” and “Hakuna Matata.”
The show will start this Thursday and run until Monday. For a full list of show times, visit Disney on Ice.