WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Starting this Thursday Disney on Ice Presents Let’s Celebrate will skate into the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

According to a press release from the arena, this show will feature over 50 Disney characters including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Anna and Elsa, Olaf and, of course, Mickey and friends!

Courtesy: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Join the characters as they display 14 classic and modern stories, with high-energy choreography from well-known songs like “Let it Go!” and “Hakuna Matata.”

The show will start this Thursday and run until Monday. For a full list of show times, visit Disney on Ice.