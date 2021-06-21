‘Disney On Ice’ returning to Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Mohegan Sun Arena announced Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party will soon bring beloved Disney characters to Wilkes-Barre.

The shows, which Disney says brings the magic to fans through innovative technology and transformative performances, will hit the ice at Mohegan Sun Arena from August 19 to August 22.

Showtimes are as follows:

Thursday, August 19 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 20 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 21 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 22 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m.

For more info about Disney On Ice, visit their social media channels: Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.