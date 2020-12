EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Nexstar Media Group announced Friday, a multi-year agreement has been reached with DISH Network.

The agreement will give 5 million DISH subscribers access to highly-rated network and local entertainment, sports and news programming provided by Nexstar television stations.

Nexstar’s local television stations and WGN America had been off DISH Network’s satellite system since December 2.