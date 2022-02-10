Discussing the return of a Ferris wheel to Jim Thorpe’s Flagstaff Park

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Jim Thorpe area may soon see another classic landmark return to Flagstaff Park.

A Ferris wheel has been purchased by a local man in hopes to place it at the overlook. Zoning ordinances in place currently prohibit this, but locals hope that when discussed at the borough council on Thursday, the law will be changed, and the plans can proceed.





Eyewitness News went to Jim Thorpe to speak with residents and businesses about what they think about another Ferris wheel being installed.

The last Ferris wheel was installed in the early 1900s and many we spoke to were excited about the possibility of a new one.

